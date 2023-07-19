State narcotics agents bust alleged black-market marijuana ring

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they’ve broken up what they say was a major hub in Oklahoma City for selling black-market marijuana out-of-state.

State agents say they raided an Oklahoma City warehouse this week.

They say loads of marijuana were coming from farms across the state to the warehouse, where they say it was repacked and disguised as legal products and then put in trucks to go to various places around the U.S.

They say they intercepted a truck with nearly 7,000 pounds of illegal pot in vegetable boxes on its way to New York.

They say the drugs had a street value of $28 million.

No details on any arrests.

They say they had a similar bust in April at a different warehouse in Oklahoma City, where they stopped a truck, which they say was also on its way to the New York area, with 7-thousand pounds of marijuana hidden in camera-equipment boxes.





