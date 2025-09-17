State prisons may soon be able to jam inmates’ cell phone signals

The Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in Boley, Oklahoma is the state's primary facility for female prisoners

Oklahoma state prisons might soon be able to electronically jam cell phone signals, to keep inmates from using contraband cell phones.

The Federal Communications Commission is expected to vote at the end of this month on a rule change that would make the cell phone jamming possible.

State prison officials today announced their support for the proposed rule change by the FCC.

They say smuggled cell phones are a big problem.

They say they’ve seized around 4,000 contraband phones in 2025 alone.

They believe there’s a link between cell phones and increased violence, even beyond prison walls.

They say inmates sometimes use the phones from prison to operate crime networks on the outside.