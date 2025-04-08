State Rep. Jason Lowe announces resignation from Legislature

State Representative Jason Lowe (D-Oklahoma City) is announcing his resignation from the Oklahoma Legislature. Lowe announced Monday he is leaving the legislature to assume the office of Oklahoma County Commissioner of District 1.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the great residents of House District 97,” Lowe says. “I’m thankful to have been elected to serve you and to serve alongside my esteemed colleagues of the legislature. I want to thank my colleagues for all of their support and insight they’ve given me over the years.”

Lowe was the first African American attorney from District 97 to be appointed to the House Judiciary Committee. He served in the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus and as a Chairman of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus.

During Lowe’s time in the legislature, he worked to host three annual Black History Day celebrations at the state capitol.

Lowe’s resignation will be effective Monday at 4 p.m.