State Rep. Ross Ford recognizes BAPS Tiger Connect Program, says its a ‘gamechanger’

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Tiger Connect program received recognition from the Oklahoma House Common Education Committee for its impact on students struggling with behavioral issues within the classroom.

State Representative Ross Ford (R-Broken Arrow) said the program could be implemented in other districts across the state.

“In my opinion, this program is a game changer to students not only in elementary school, but it will change their trajectory for a lifetime,” said Ford. “This program teaches them life lessons for how to handle situations that may be out of their control.”

Broken Arrow Superintendent Chuck Perry decided that for the 2022-23 school year keeping order and focus within the classroom would be a top priority. Perry said he spoke with teachers first and came to the conclusion that in order for the district to see academic gains, this would need to be accomplished first.

“It was one of the most depressing and eye-opening things I have ever done,” Perry said. “There wasn’t a site where I didn’t talk to a teacher that just said, ‘I’m done. I can’t do this anymore. I feel just dejected when I leave every day because I don’t feel like I’m making the impact that I got into the profession to make.’ It wasn’t because math was so hard to teach, it was because of the behaviors in the classroom that were becoming more of a challenge.”

Through the Tiger Connect Program. Students receive counseling, help with developing social skills and staying on task, and parents are integrated into the process and are trained on how to encourage positive behaviors at home.

To view the full interim study on the Tiger Connect Program, click here.