State Superintendent Ryan Walters to require Bible be taught in Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced Thursday that he is requiring all public schools in Oklahoma to incorporate the Bible into the classroom.

“Every teacher, every classroom in the state will have a Bible in the classroom and will be teaching from the Bible in the classroom to ensure that this historical understanding is there for every student in the state of Oklahoma in accordance with our academic standards and state law.” Superintendent Walters said in a board meeting.

A press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Education said the directive will implement what it described as foundational texts in curriculum and said it is in alignment with educational standards approved in May 2019 and that all districts must comply.

The release also said the following:

“The Bible is one of the most historically significant books and a cornerstone of Western civilization, along with the Ten Commandments. They will be referenced as an appropriate study of history, civilization, ethics, comparative religion, or the like, as well as for their substantial influence on our nation’s founders and the foundational principles of our Constitution.”

The memorandum takes effect immediately.