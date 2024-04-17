State Superintendent Ryan Walters tours TPS following district's turnaround

TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters toured Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) on Tuesday following the district’s quick turnaround this school year.

Last summer, Walters was threatening a state takeover of the district.

FOX23 spoke with Walters and TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson about the progress.

Walters said they will continue to work on student outcomes, but believes TPS has done a great job of getting students ready this year.

“They’ve had tremendous success this year. I think it’s a testament to them focusing on outcomes. I think it’s also a large part of having tough conversations,” Walters said.

Walters said TPS can now be an example for other districts when it comes to improving student performance, using data to make tough decisions, and focusing on high-dosage tutoring.

“We have been very excited about the work being done across the state, but we’ve also been sure to highlight certain districts that really moved a lot off of the ‘F’ list. Tulsa public schools was one that had laser focus on that and we are very excited about that,” Walters said.

Johnson said it’s been challenging but worth it.

“I came in as the interim superintendent on Tulsa’s 918 day and it was full-fledged, like getting things done right away. I’m just appreciative of a team who embraced the changes that we have put in place. We moved aggressively and urgently around some of our changes and these changes are not easy. We’re talking about a full system. We’re the largest district in the state of Oklahoma,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the results the district got back last spring became a catalyst for change.

“We knew as we got those results back that change was inevitable for us because we were not happy at all with some of the data that we were laying our eyes on and we know that our students can do better and they will,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they will continue to implement new changes and strategies to further improve the district.

‘We have more to come in future in order to solidify the changes that we want to see so that we can get to the student outcomes that we plan to get to,” Johnson said.

Looking ahead, Walters said they will continue to push academic performance in all the schools because they want to see the students get better and test scores get better statewide.

“They have made tremendous strides this year for the kids in this district and we look forward to seeing this continue over the summer into next year. We think they are going to be an incredible district and we are very excited to showcase some of the work here,” Walters said.