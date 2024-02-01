State Supt. Walters tours TPS, pleased with district's progress

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 had the opportunity to tour three Tulsa Public School sites with State Supt. Ryan Walters Wednesday afternoon.

Walters said he likes the changes he’s seeing to turn the district around.

“I’m sitting here looking at good data,” he said. “I’m looking at good numbers, I’m looking at a great plan with procedures in place that are producing what seems to be very good outcomes.”

TPS showed him Memorial High School, Henry Zarrow International Elementary, and Monroe Demonstration Academy.

He got to see how Supt. Dr. Ebony Johnson is leading the district to improve reading scores, get schools off the failing list, and overall improve student success.

“Love the use of data and I know I say that a lot, but to get to talk to school leaders that are literally checking data daily, organizing issues around absenteeism, tutoring, teachers assistance, I mean, literally moving personnel in real time because that’s what the data has spoken to them, I think that’s incredible,” Walters explained.

He even wants to take some of what some TPS sites are doing, like Monroe, and try to implement it statewide.

Johnson said it’s been great to see improvements made, even getting most of the failing schools off that list.

“I do think it’s great to be able to bring good news good news,” she said. “We’re actually doing the things that are working, so to be able to give that message to our teams was amazing. We’re looking forward to giving even more good news in the future.”

She assured Walters there are more great things to come for TPS especially with state testing coming up.

Also, the school year isn’t over.

“We are looking at data to figure out how to end strong, making sure our students have a great opportunity to thrive and show us that they’ve learned,” Johnson explained. “In addition, we want for the spring all the amazing things that happen in our schools, we want our students excited.”