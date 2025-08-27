State troopers must stay in Tulsa and OKC, AG Drummond says

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Wednesday the highway patrol has to continue working in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Drummond released a legally binding opinion saying OHP cannot go through with its plan to shift resources out of the state’s two largest cities.

“I have issued a binding Attorney General’s Opinion that concludes the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has a mandatory duty to remain engaged in serving our major metropolitan areas.” Drummond said. “I will not allow Governor Stitt or OHP leadership to put citizens or local law enforcement at risk by abandoning that duty. I am committed to working with DPS and OHP leadership to find a solution that complies with the law and protects all four million Oklahomans.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced a plan in July to focus more on rural Oklahoma where there aren’t as many local police, starting November 1st.

Tulsa police have said they are already short staffed and that this move would stretch the department even thinner.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols issued a statement applauding Drummond’s opinion.

“I am grateful for the Attorney General’s opinion regarding the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which affirms what we’ve said all along - Tulsa needs the full support of our State partners to help keep our community safe. OHP plays an important role in public safety across our city, and this decision ensures that partnership will continue. I look forward to working closely with the Governor, the Attorney General, and OHP to strengthen our public safety efforts moving forward.” Mayor Nichols said.