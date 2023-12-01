Stillwater Police investigating dead longhorn left in yard of fraternity

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Police is investigating after a dead longhorn was left in the yard of the FarmHouse Fraternity on OSU-Stillwater’s campus.

On Friday around 6:39 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) responded to FarmHouse near 3rd and Monroe due to calls about a deceased cow in the front yard.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed the cow was dead and called in their Criminal Investigations Division.

This incident comes just a day before OSU plays Texas in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington.

Oklahoma State University provided a statement on the investigation:

“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation.

Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

FarmHouse also provided a statement on their Instagram story about the incident:

“Good afternoon, This morning it was discovered that a deceased carcass of a Longhorn cow had been discarded in the front yard of our chapter house, branded with a phrase referencing our chapter in an inappropriate manner. We immediately reported the incident to local authorities and are working with them as they continue their investigation. As a chapter founded on principles driven by our agricultural roots, we’re just as sickened and surprised by this incident as our peers on campus. It is disheartening to see the disregard for proper animal welfare and treatment displayed by this situation. To our knowledge, no FarmHouse member was involved in this incident, and we do not condone cruelty or defacing of livestock in any manner. We appreciate local authorities’ leadership of the investigation and ask that any questions be directed to them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the SPD Tipline at (405) 533-TIPS (8477).