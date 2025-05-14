Stilwell man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting children

FILE PHOTO: Family members of a murder victim allegedly attacked the man accused of killing her.

Landon Black, 25, of Stilwell was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, Black produced CSAM with two child victims that he shared on the ‘dark web.’ He would pretend to be a young girl online to build relationships with children. He would then have those children create CSAM.

Block would share pictures of his victims, including their ages and other CSAM materials, on the ‘dark web.’ Black would call some of his victims ‘baits.’

Investigators say they found documents on Black’s computers that contained a draft of a ‘how-to’ guide for other potential abusers. Black also reportedly kept detailed information on one child such as information about their family, where they went to school, and their daily schedule.

The case was investigated by the FBI and was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative.