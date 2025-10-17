Stitt appoints judge from Ardmore as District Judge

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Carson Brooks as the District Judge for Oklahoma’s 20th Judicial District, Office 1.

“Judge Brooks exemplifies Oklahoma’s values of integrity, service, and fairness,” Governor Stitt said. “His deep legal experience and commitment to justice will serve Carter County and our state well.”

Brooks has over 20 years of legal experience. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. After he graduated, he attended the Oklahoma City University School of Law where he earned his law degree.

He ran a private practice for several years before he served as the Assistant District Attorney for the Carter County DA’s Office. He later served as a judge for the Carter County District Court.

“I want to thank Governor Stitt for the trust he’s placed in me with this appointment,” Brooks said. “It’s been one of my greatest honors to help people who appear before me make positive changes in their lives. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Oklahomans with fairness and integrity.”