Stitt launches ‘Operation SAFE’ to restore order and safety in Tulsa

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new operation today that is aimed at making Tulsa safer.

Stitt said he is stepping in to restore order to the city with the launch of Operation SAFE, which stands for “Swift Action for Families Everywhere.” The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and ODOT have the authority to clear homeless encampments, trash, and criminal activity from state-owned property inside the city.

This includes underpasses, highways, state buildings, and other state-controlled land. Stitt is stepping in temporarily but said the long-term responsibility lies with the city.

Within the last 24 hours, homeless individuals and encampments on state property were issued warnings to clear out.

OHP and ODOT are also working with various agencies who are committed to helping individuals transition to safer, alternative living arrangements.