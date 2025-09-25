Stitt responds to Walters’ resignation announcement

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has released a statement after Ryan Walters announced his resignation yesterday, wishing him the best.

Walters announced his resignation as state superintendent of public instruction to FoxNews host Trace Gallagher Wednesday night. He is leaving to be CEO of an organization called “Teacher Freedom Alliance,” a conservative, nonprofit made up of former educators.

In a statement about the resignation, Stitt said:

“I wish Ryan and his family the best in this next chapter. Oklahoma students remain my top priority, and with my first appointment to this role, I will be seeking a leader who is fully focused on the job Oklahomans expect: delivering real outcomes and driving a turnaround in our education system.”

However, Walters is still in office and hasn’t announced his final day. Gov. Stitt will now appoint Walters’ replacement.