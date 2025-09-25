Stitt responds to Walters’ resignation announcement

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt
By Kirk McCracken

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has released a statement after Ryan Walters announced his resignation yesterday, wishing him the best.

Walters announced his resignation as state superintendent of public instruction to FoxNews host Trace Gallagher Wednesday night. He is leaving to be CEO of an organization called “Teacher Freedom Alliance,” a conservative, nonprofit made up of former educators.

In a statement about the resignation, Stitt said:

“I wish Ryan and his family the best in this next chapter. Oklahoma students remain my top priority, and with my first appointment to this role, I will be seeking a leader who is fully focused on the job Oklahomans expect: delivering real outcomes and driving a turnaround in our education system.”

However, Walters is still in office and hasn’t announced his final day. Gov. Stitt will now appoint Walters’ replacement.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!