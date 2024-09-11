Stitt sets date in 2026 for vote on minimum wage increase

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt At least two people have died in tornadoes that made their way through Oklahoma. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Governor Stitt has set the date for people to vote on whether or not to raise Oklahoma’s minimum wage.

And it will be a long wait, nearly two years.

The Governor has picked June 16th, 2026 for the vote on State Question 832, which would raise the minimum wage to $9/hour in the first year, followed by annual increase of $1.50/hour, and then eventually topping out at a rate of $15/hour.

Some supporters of a higher minimum wage are already voicing their dismay about the long wait time until they can vote on the measure.

But the Governor’s office told FOX-25 in Oklahoma City that the Governor picked the nearest mandatory statewide election date, which they say is consistent with state law.

They also told News 9 in Oklahoma City that a special, earlier standalone election on State Question 832 would cost taxpayers an additional $1.8 million.

Supporters of a minimum wage increase easily gathered around twice the number of required signatures to put the measure on the ballot.

But SQ832 has also received stiff opposition from many business leaders, including the State Chamber of Commerce.





