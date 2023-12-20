Strangers Send Over 60 Pairs of Tiny Shoes For a Chicken With Missing Toes

Chickens: File photo. A highly pathogenic avian flu was discovered at a northern Alabama poultry farm. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A California dog walker adopts a disabled chicken. Social media loved him so much, fans and friends sent more than 60 pairs of tiny shoes and boots to the little guy.

According to the Good News Network, the Malaysian Serama breed chicken lost his toes to leg scale mites, a debilitating arachnoid parasite.

The chicken’s new owner Meech Davignon told the Washington Post she nursed the chicken back to health and affectionately calls him Nubz after the short ends of his toes.

Nubz now rules the roost among Davignon’s dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and 11 other chickens.

She realized Nubz had trouble moving on hard surfaces and remembered she had a tiny pair of dog slippers her smallest pup never used, and trained Nubz to wear them.

Davignon created a TikTok page for Nubz and the videos have gone viral! People started asking if they could send him shoes too!

She said packages started arriving by the dozen! Nubz has blue suede shoes, dinosaur claw boots, plush booties, sandals and more.