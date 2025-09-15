Stuart Family Foundation Provides $1 Million Pledge to STEM@RSU Campaign

The Tulsa-based Stuart Family Foundation has pledged $1 million to the Rogers State University Foundation and its STEM@RSU Campaign, marking a significant step forward toward meeting its $10 million goal.

The STEM@RSU Campaign was launched to provide private support for the construction of the $32 million Center for Science and Technology at RSU. The Center will become home to many of RSU’s STEM-based programs, including engineering, cybersecurity and information assurance, robotics, artificial intelligence and molecular biology.

“The Stuart Family Foundation has been friends of Rogers State University for a long time, beginning with the late Jon Stuart and continuing with current trustees John B. Turner and Susan Stuart Peterson,” said Dr. Larry Rice, campaign chairman. “Their investment in this campaign is a strong statement of support for the life-changing opportunities provided by RSU to northeast Oklahomans.”

The Center for Science and Technology is the centerpiece of RSU’s commitment to provide skilled graduates in the high demand occupations that are needed to grow Oklahoma’s economy.

Located near the MidAmerica Industrial Park, the Tulsa Ports of Catoosa and Inola, and Tulsa’s aerospace and technology hubs, RSU is uniquely positioned to provide educational opportunities to meet the business and industry workforce needs of the area.

“The Center for Science and Technology is a transformational opportunity for RSU to become a regional leader in the leading career fields of today and beyond,” said Dr. Don Raleigh, RSU president. “We are grateful to the Stuart Family Foundation for their generosity and belief in our mission.”