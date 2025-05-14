Student athletes head to Special Olympics Oklahoma Summer Games

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Student athletes and staff members from school districts across Green Country loaded up for the Special Olympics Oklahoma Summer Games Wednesday morning.

Special Olympics Oklahoma said nearly 5,300 participants will take over the campus of Oklahoma State University Wednesday through Friday, to compete in the annual Summer Games.

Athletes competed in local area competitions in the spring to qualify for the state games. There are 283 delegations registered to compete throughout the week in 11 different sports.

FOX23 spoke with Jen Montgomery, assistant coach of Special Olympics at Broken Arrow Public Schools, about what the sendoff means to her.

“It’s such a gift to see. It’s so touching to see the excitement and to see all the kids just be celebrated for who they are and what they’ve accomplished. They have worked so hard,” said Montgomery.

School districts across Green Country shared videos and pictures of busses leaving for Stillwater.

Union Public Schools:

Special Olympic Athletes Send-off to Stillwater 71 of Union's Special Olympic Athletes were given a proper send-off with help from the Broken Arrow Fire Department and Tulsa Police Department as they head to Stillwater to compete for two days in the statewide competition. Good luck athletes! Posted by Union Public Schools - Tulsa, OK on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Sapulpa Public Schools:

Special Olympics Oklahoma send-off for our Special Chieftains! Posted by Sapulpa Public Schools on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

