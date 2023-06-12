Study looks at food photos, appetites, and cravings

"Indefinite pause" M&M's is putting their spokescandies on "indefinite pause," replacing them with Maya Rudolph for the upcoming Super Bowl ad campaign. (Photographer: Samokhin Roman/Getty Images)

New research claims if you look at images of food often enough, those photos can help satisfy your cravings and diminish your desire to eat!

The study from Denmark examines different ways our perceptions of food affect our cravings.

In one experiment, people were exposed to an online photo of orange M&M candies either three times or 30 times.

Participants who saw the image 30 times had less desire to eat M&Ms than those who saw only three images of the candies.

People who saw 30 images also said they would choose a smaller portion of M&Ms than the group that saw just three images.

“Your appetite is more closely linked with your cognitive perception than most of us think,” study lead Tjark Andersen, a Ph.D. candidate at Aarhus’ Department of Food Science said in a statement.

“How we think about our food is very important. You will receive a physiological response to something you have only thought about. That’s why we can feel fully satisfied without eating anything,” he added.



