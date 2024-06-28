Study: Oklahoma home to some of the dirtiest lakes in US

Waurika Lake Courtesy: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

By Glenn Schroeder

Oklahoma is home to three of the dirtiest lakes in America.

Waurika Lake, in southwestern Oklahoma was ranked the fourth dirtiest lake in America.

Dave Boyer Lake in Cotton County is the fifth dirtiest lake in the US. And Lake Ellsworth, with ammonia levels that are nearly 13 times the national median average level, is ranked eighth dirtiest lake.

The study, conducted by vacation rental platform Lake.com, analyzed all the available chemical data from the National Water Quality Monitoring Council.

