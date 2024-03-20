Study reveals most, least innovative states

East Paulding High School STEM

By Glenn Schroeder

When it comes to innovation a new study implies Oklahoma has some work to do.

In its report on 2024′s most and least innovative states, Oklahoma is ranked 43rd overall.

Personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked Oklahoma dead last in the share of science and engineering graduates.

Oklahoma is 43rd in eighth grade math and science performance, 43rd in R and D spending per capita, and Oklahoma is ranked 40th in both the share of STEM professionals and the percentage of technology companies.

WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key indicators of innovation-friendliness.

The District of Columbia ranked above all 50 states when it comes to innovation.

Mississippi was ranked dead last.

