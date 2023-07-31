Study reveals motorcycle crash deaths are surging

Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally To Be Held Amid Coronavirus Pandemic STURGIS, SD - AUGUST 07: Motorcyclists drive down Main Street during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 7, 2020 in Sturgis, South Dakota. While the rally usually attracts around 500,000 people, officials estimate that more than 250,000 people may still show up to this year's festival despite the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

A new study suggests riding a motorcycle is more deadly than ever before.

According to “Quote Wizard” there were 5,579 motorcycle fatalities in America in 2020 - the highest number ever recorded.

In Oklahoma motorcycle fatalities have increased 19 percent since 2020.

That’s the 10th highest increase nationwide.

Other key findings: 75 Oklahoma motorcycles riders were killed in 2021; the fatality rate is 6.3 deaths per 10 thousand registered motorcycle owners, and helmet use declined from 69 percent to 65 percent.

Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas have the highest rate of motorcycle fatalities.

Alcohol was involved in about one-third of fatality accidents.