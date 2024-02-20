Study: Tulsa ranks most affordable city for commuting

I-44 at Peoria Traffic is down to one lane going west on I-44 near Peoria in Tulsa while emergency repairs are made by crews after the bridge started crumbling on Oct 11., 2021. (FOX23 News/Staff)

Tulsa is the most affordable city in America when it comes to commuting.

A new study from FINN, a car subscription service, reveals residents here have an average drive time to work of 30 to 34 minutes, and costs for gas are relatively low compared to other cities.

Parking costs are not a major concern in Tulsa, the survey says, as they start as low as $2 per hour.

The study said insurance costs are slightly higher in the Tulsa metro then in other large cities, averaging around $2100 annually.

Memphis came in 2nd in affordable commutes and Oklahoma City was ranked 8th.

Last place belongs to New York City, where commuters typically spend an extra $107 a year in fuel costs and 117 hours sitting in traffic annually.



