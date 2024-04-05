SunChips releasing limited-edition flavor for 5 minutes during solar eclipse

In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, the moon transits the sun during the 2017 total solar eclipse, as seen from Weiser, Idaho. (Kyle Green/Idaho Statesman via TNS via Getty Images)

SunChips to give away unique flavor, but only for duration of totality amid solar eclipse 2024, According to Fox Business News.

For less than five minutes, a few lucky snack lovers will have the opportunity to get their hands on limited edition solar eclipse-inspired SunChips for free.

The brand, produced by Frito-Lay, is partnering with astronaut and researcher Kellie Gerardi to bring a unique flavor to fans: Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda, the company shared in a recent press release.

You will only have 4 minutes and 27 seconds (estimated duration of the solar eclipse’s totality) to get your hands on the chips, according to the release. NASA reports the longest duration of totality to be 4 minutes, 28 seconds, the agency’s website says.

The limited-edition snack will go live at 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, the moment the eclipse will hit North America.”SunChips draws inspiration from the sun so there’s no better moment to spotlight this snack than during the extraordinary solar eclipse,” Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, said in the news release.

“With this exclusive flavor drop, fans who enter for a chance to win their own bag during the moment of totality will have the opportunity to continue celebrating the eclipse even after the rare event is over.”

As for Gerardi, she has been to space and back and continues to find ways to make these phenomenons interesting to eager learners

“Total solar eclipses are rare and special events, and I hope people can take a moment out of their busy lives to pause and enjoy the incredible sight,” Gerardi said in the release.

The line of totality will span 15 states, but a partial eclipse will be visible throughout the continental U.S. states, NASA reported.

This eclipse will last longer than the last total eclipse that hit the U.S. in 2017, which had a totality of about two-and-a-half minutes, Fox News Digital reported.

Visit SunChipsSolarEclipse.com for your chance to get your hands on a bag of the special-edition snack.











