Superintendent arrested for DUI in school vehicle

Leon Ashlock

By April Hill

TULSA — The Superintendent of Muldrow Public Schools was pulled over before 11am Tuesday in south Tulsa while driving an SUV owned by the school district.

According to the arrest report, Leon Ashlock crashed the SUV into a concrete barrier on the Creek Turnpike before he eventually stopped just west of Yale.

Troopers say Ashlock’s eyes were bloodshot and he was reportedly confused about how he got to Tulsa.

Troopers also say they found alcohol in the SUV.

Ashlock was arrested for driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

Muldrow Public Schools said they are aware of the incident and would release a full report “at the appropriate time.”

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!