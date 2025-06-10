Superintendent for Epic Charter Schools resigns days after job cuts

The superintendent for Epic Charter Schools has resigned.

Bart Banfield’s resignation was announced just days after several hundred Epic employees were let go via email.

According to Epic, Banfield was hired as assistant superintendent of instruction in 2014 and became superintendent in 2019.

“Bart Banfield’s leadership has helped shape our school and strengthen its mission to provide an exceptional, personalized education for students across Oklahoma. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Board President Ginger Casper.

Epic announced Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Justin Hunt will serve as interim superintendent.

“Mr. Hunt brings with him a strong commitment to Epic’s mission and a deep understanding of our community’s needs. We are confident that his leadership will ensure continuity and stability as we move forward,” Casper said.

The Epic Board of Education said it will begin searching for a permanent superintendent. via