Superintendent Ryan Walters subpoenaed by Oklahoma House Republican leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma House Republican leaders have subpoenaed State Superintendent Ryan Walters for not producing repeatedly requested documents.

FOX23 confirmed with multiple state lawmakers that House Republican leadership has been frustrated that they haven’t received the documents from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Walters has been formally subpoenaed and has to testify before the state House on January 5.

Walters and his colleagues refused to turn over financial documents, that House leaders have been requesting for a year as well as other items showing how the agency is administering certain programs and federal dollars.

Walters has called the Republicans who work against him “secret Democrats”, but Republican lawmakers have said they are just trying to provide oversight over the people’s money and schools.

Walters’ office responded to the subpoena and took aim specifically at the Republican who initiated it, Mark McBride.

“Representative McBride has repeatedly lied about Superintendent Walters and the State Department of Education. He has made up false narratives and has yet to show a serious effort to improve education in Oklahoma. All Oklahomans should question his political and ideological stances. Representative McBride actively works with Democrats and teachers unions to undermine Superintendent Walters’ and Oklahomans’ conservative policies,” said Senior Advisor Matt Langston.