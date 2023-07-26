Supreme Court issues a stay in Hooper v. Tulsa ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday issued a stay in the case of Hooper versus Tulsa.

That’s the case where lower courts ruled the City of Tulsa doesn’t have jurisdiction to write traffic tickets to Native American tribal citizens.

The stay is effective until next Wednesday, August 2nd, putting the whole issue on hold until then.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has said he respects tribal sovereignty, but he said he wanted the Supreme Court to intervene, until he can get clarification what the Hooper v. Tulsa ruling entails.

