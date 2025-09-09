Suspect arrested after shooting at car along I-244

Tulsa Police Car (Skyler Cooper)
By Matt Hutson

Tulsa Police say they have taken a suspect into custody after they were involved in a shooting along Interstate 244 Expressway.

Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. from a man saying a vehicle was following him on the highway and shooting at his car near 8900 East I-244 heading westbound. Police say the suspect and victim both pulled into the QuikTrip at 7878 East Admiral Place where officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Police say there were no injuries. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!