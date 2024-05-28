Suspect arrested in attempted robbery at east Tulsa Family Dollar

Tulsa Police have tracked down a suspect in an attempted robbery at a Family Dollar in east Tulsa.

Police say around 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, they responded to an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue.

Police say a man pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded merchandise, and when the clerk refused, the suspect took off in a silver SUV going west on 21st Street.

Then, around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, police say they got a report about a suicidal man near 24th and Garnett.

They say 57-year-old Steven Kisler was found with a gun and was detained.

At about that same time, they say they got information from the Real Time Information Center that Kisler could be connected to the incident at the Family Dollar.

He’s been arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of Armed Robbery.





©2024 Cox Media Group