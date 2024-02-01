Suspect arrested for south Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed that Lekysha Davis has been arrested.

Tulsa Police had identified the suspect in the January 18th homicide outside of a business near 58th and Peoria.

Police identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed as Clifford Pizana.

Officers claim Davis shot and killed Pizana after the man was involved in an unrelated carjacking moments before.

Officers say Davis was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at 61st and Peoria, just blocks from the site of the shooting.

Davis is facing a charge of first-degree murder.



