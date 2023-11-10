Suspect in custody after police find two people shot, one fatally, at a Tulsa home

Homicide scene in Tulsa, Nov. 10, 2023 Scene of a homicide and shooting in Tulsa, November 11, 2023

Tulsa police officers responding to several calls about a disturbance at a Tulsa home arrived to find one person dead, another seriously wounded by gunfire late Friday morning.

It happened in the 2000 block of N. Frankfort Avenue, which remained shut down for several hours as police investigated.

TPD Capt. Richard Meulenberg told KRMG on the scene that officers arrived very quickly after the 911 calls came in, and were able to identify and detain a suspect.

He did not release any details about the suspect, nor the victims, as the investigation had just begun.

However, unconfirmed sources tell KRMG the deceased victim was a 17-year-old male.

The body was discovered inside the home, Meulenberg said, and the other victim was found outside, though he added it wasn’t clear yet whether that second victim was shot inside, or outside, the structure.

He could not offer any information about the second victim’s medical status.

KRMG will update this story as additional information becomes available.