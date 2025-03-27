Suspect in custody after police standoff in Jenks

A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police that delayed the start of school at Jenks Northwest Elementary Thursday morning.

Lighthorse Police say the incident started as a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. The suspect led officers on a pursuit and eventually took refuge in a house near East 71st Street and South Elwood Avenue.

Police say the other residents of the house quickly left the building, but the suspect would not come out. A SWAT team was called to the scene, and reportedly fired pepper balls into the structure. When the suspect still refused to come out, police reportedly charged the building and the suspect surrendered. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

Elwood Avenue was reopened shortly after 9:00. Officials say Jenks Northwest Elementary delayed opening until 9:45 a.m.



