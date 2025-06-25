Suspect in custody after weekend Juneteenth festival shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the shooting that occurred at Saturday’s Juneteenth Festival.

Tulsa Police stated they took 19-year-old Timetrious Moore into custody on a second-degree murder charge.

During their investigation into the shooting, TPD said detectives discovered a video showing a suspect fatally shooting 22-year-old Isaiah Knight.

Officers said they interviewed an associate of Moore’s who confirmed Moore was the suspect in the video.

After getting confirmation on his identity, TPD said they arrested Moore at his home and brought him to the TPD’s Detective Division to be questioned.

According to TPD, Moore said he fired a weapon into a crowded intersection at the Juneteenth Festival one or two times, which is shown on the video.

TPD said they’re searching for a second suspect who they believe is responsible for shooting and injuring several others during the Juneteenth Festival.

If you have additional information about the Juneteenth Festival Shooting, please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.