Suspect in custody as Skiatook Police investigate homicide

Skiatook Police says a suspect is in custody after a person was found dead in a house Sunday morning.
By Matt Hutson

The Skiatook Police Department say a suspect is in custody after a person was found dead in a house Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a 911 hang up call around 9:20 a.m. from a house within the Skiatook city limits.

Officers arrived and found a dead individual in the house. Police say they immediately began a homicide investigation.

Chad Weathers was taken into custody in connection to the case.

If you have any information on the homicide, call the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!