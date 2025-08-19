Suspect, getaway driver arrested after deadly weekend shooting

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police have arrested both the suspected shooter and the getaway driver involved in a shooting Saturday night near 36th & Yale. 32-year-old Heather Martinez died in the shooting, and a 50-year-old man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses saw someone in a red car shoot at a gray Suburban and then drive away. Detectives were able to identify the car as a red Camaro, and the driver to be Jacqueline Hull. She was arrested Monday and booked into the jail on charges of 1st Degree Murder.

The suspected shooter is 44-year-old Mark Burleson. Officers tracked him down and arrested him in Ponca City on Tuesday. He will be brought back to Tulsa to face murder charges as well.

Burleson is a tribal member and falls under the McGirt ruling, so detectives will turn this case over to the FBI and federal prosecutors for further investigation.