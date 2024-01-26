Suspected porch pirate arrested, child removed from home

Lindsey Turner

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police said a woman suspected of stealing packages from front porches in south Tulsa was arrested Thursday.

According to TPD, investigators identified the alleged porch pirate as Lindsey Turner. Police said officers served a search warrant on her home in east Tulsa and found the residence to be in unlivable conditions.

“The power was turned off and narcotics were stored within reach of Turner’s 2-year-old son.” TPD wrote on social media.

TPD said the child was removed by DHS and placed with family for now.

Lindsey Turner was arrested for:

  • Child Endangerment
  • Drug Possession without a Prescription
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Porch Piracy

This is an arrest, not a conviction.


Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!