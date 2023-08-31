“Suspicious circumstances” that led to Disney Elementary closure were construction materials

TPS grade school Disney Elementary was closed Thursday due to what the district initially called “suspicious circumstances.”

Tulsa Public Schools later said a custodian found unidentified materials outside the school Thursday morning and alerted district leaders. They decided to close the school for the day.

The district said police searched the building and found no threats.

“Law enforcement determined the suspicious materials detected this morning were construction materials inadvertently stored in an unapproved location.” TPS said in a news release. “This includes the yellow plastic canisters circulated in images from outside the Disney building this morning.”

The district said after police cleared the campus, grab-and-go meals were made available to students outside the school.

TPS said the district did not receive any threatening messages for Disney or any other schools.

The extra caution comes on the heels of numerous bomb threats made in the last week toward several Tulsa-area schools, educators and administrators.