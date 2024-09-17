Suspicious parcels sent to election officials in six states

By Glenn Schroeder

Suspicious packages were sent to election officials in Oklahoma and at least five other states on Monday, but there were no reports that any of the packages contained hazardous material.

Powder-containing packages were sent to secretaries of state and state election offices in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming and Oklahoma.

The Associated Press reports the Oklahoma State Election Board received a suspicious envelope in the mail containing a multi-page document and a white, powdery substance.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which oversees security for the Capitol, secured the envelope.

Testing determined the substance was flour.

It marked the second time in the past year that suspicious packages were mailed to election officials in multiple state offices.


