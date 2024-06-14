Tahlequah Police arrest 35-year-old woman who shot at officers

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tahlequah Police said a woman fired a shot out the door at them as they showed up at her house to arrest her.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said in his 24 years of working in law enforcement, he has never seen anything like this or had a shot fired so close to his face like his officer did.

Officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment near Highway 62 and Ballentine Road on Wednesday.

“It was from a neighbor that a woman by the name of Laura Carroll was on her front porch screaming, yelling, and banging on her front door,” King said.

King said this was not the first time they had dealt with Carroll, but it was the first time she ever was armed and considered dangerous.

Body camera video shows the exact moment the officers arrived at Carroll’s home. You can see the gun reaching out of the door, which was fired one time before officers were able to get her on the ground and eventually arrest her.

Tahlequah woman shoots at officers (Tahlequah Police Department)

“A gun being fired within 3 feet of an officer is not something that we ever want to deal with whether it’s intentional or by accident,” King said.

He said Carroll appeared to be intoxicated and they still aren’t sure why she shot the gun in the first place.

King said he was happy everyone was able to make it out of that situation alive.

“We ask officers to use their heads and stay safe, go home at the end of your shift. I’m glad they were both able to do that,” King said.

He said his officers were already back on shift.

As for Carroll, she is in custody.

The chief said they are planning to question her about the shooting on Friday.

Police said Carroll could face charges of reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.



