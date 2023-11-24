Tally’s Café offers free Thanksgiving meals to Tulsa residents

More than 40 signs on Route 66 thanks to grant program Tally's Good Food Cafe was the third neon sign grantee. (Route 66 Commission)

TULSA, Okla. — More than 1,000 Tulsans got a free meal today during Tally’s 36th annual free Thanksgiving dinner.

FOX23 spoke with people who ate there and learned how special it was for them.

More than 1,500 meals were prepared for those in the Tulsa area.

“So, this is something I do to give back to the community and I enjoy doing it,” Tally said. “Sometimes people go through a rough time, so I want everyone not to be left out, able to come out and have a Thanksgiving dinner. So, I want everyone to come out and celebrate with Tally’s after 36 years doing it and the delicious turkey dinner.”

Tally had 47 turkeys, which is more than 1,000 pounds of turkey. He said he starts prepping the Sunday night before Thanksgiving and it’s a four-day process to get all the food ready.

“It’s a lot of work but, you know, it does my heart good, it’s worth every bit of it,” Tally said.

“I’m eating the Thanksgiving food, first time up here at Tally’s café, it’s pretty freaking good,” said one diner.

“The whole idea, to just see your friends, thank them and see kids coming to you, giving you a hug thank you for having this meal because some of them say if it wasn’t from you, we wouldn’t be able to have Thanksgiving dinner, so that’s the whole idea,” Tally said. “No one left out.”