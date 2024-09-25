Task Force One crew headed from Tulsa to hurricane zone in Florida

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall sometime late Thursday, somewhere in the Florida panhandle, and a crew from Oklahoma’s Task Force One was loading up their gear in Tulsa Wednesday morning and getting ready to head that way.

Tulsa Fire Department Captain Matt Bell says his team will be helping with any swift-water rescues.

“That team is comprised of 16 personnel. We’re taking five boats and a swift-water package to do swift-water rescue,” Bell said.

He says 13 members are from the Tulsa Fire Department, two are from the GRDA Lake Patrol, and one is from the Bixby Fire Department.

He says the team overall has a lot of experience in working in hurricane recovery zones.

He says their destination right now is Pensacola, but he says that could change depending on where the hurricane eventually hits.