TCC and Pawnee Nation College solidify partnership with Memorandum of Understanding

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Community College (TCC) and Pawnee Nation College solidified their partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday as TCC works to help Pawnee Nation College gain full accreditation.

“What happened today is we entered into an amazing partnership for students,” shared Tulsa Community College President Leigh Goodson. “We know that rural students do not have as much access to higher education as urban students. The Pawnee Nation came to us interested in a collaboration so that they could get started and be on their own within just a few years. We are going to partner with them, share our student service models and various strategies and resources so that they can get to that point in short order.”

Staci Burns, President of Pawnee Nation College, said Friday marked the finalization of a partnership both colleges have been working towards for over a year.

“This is a very exciting day for Pawnee Nation College. It’s a historical event. To get a partner like Tulsa Community College is more than amazing...We have learned so much from TCC, even just towards accreditation. They’re really here to help. It’s been an awesome partnership. We’re just so excited. We just know that we’re going to make it because of them.”

In particular, Pawnee Nation College is focusing on developing degree programs in environmental and natural resources, business administration and early childhood development.

“Those are Native American Career Education Technical Program grants that we have,” said Burns. “Those were the three programs that we had with them and they’re the ones that are most in demand and we knew that TCC dominated in those degrees.”

Goodson said TCC plans to keep their partnership with Pawnee Nation College until the other university is ready to stand on its own.

“It needs to last as long as it takes for Pawnee Nation College to be able to fulfill all the needs for Higher Learning Commission accreditation, so however long that takes is how long the partnership lasts. Typically with arrangements such as this, it’s typically three years.”

Burns said Pawnee Nation College admitted their first group of 10 students in the fall.

“We started slowly for the fall. This is our very first semester working out the kinks. It’s going to be a big push for the spring, but we didn’t really want a whole lot of students for the fall because we wanted to make sure that we have everything together first and everything is a smooth process.”

To learn more about Pawnee Nation College, you can visit their website at pawneenationcollege.org.