TCSO identify victim killed in shooting in Tulsa County

UPDATE TULSA, Okla. — A man who was shot Thursday morning has now died from their injuries, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers received the call after 11:30 a.m. near N. Peoria Ave. and East 66th Street North.

According to deputies on scene, the shooting occurred between three people who knew each other.

Witnesses say the victim, 34-year-old, Stephen George Cox, accused the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Jovohn Kadavion Blanke, of stealing from him. Witnesses say Blanke then shot Cox.

Another man tried to intervene and was injured from glass shattering from a car that was struck by bullets.

TSCO stated the investigation into this incident is now a homicide investigation. TSCO says Blanke was taken into custody.

Due to the later death of the victim, the charges Blanke is set to face have been updated to First Degree Murder along with Shooting With Intent to Kill and Possession Of A Firearm AFCF.

