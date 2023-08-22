TCSO searching for man who kidnapped and beat a woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County deputies responded to a call Monday from an injured woman who had just escaped her kidnapper in the area of 7900 Charles Page Blvd.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they found a woman that was so badly beaten, she had to be taken to the hospital.

According to reports, the victim said she was staying at a motel in west Tulsa when she encountered her ex-boyfriend, 53-year-old Bobby Lee Mann, who was angry that she would not drop previous assault charges against him.

TCSO says Mann threatened the woman at knifepoint and forced her to go to his homeless encampment where he beat her for a couple of days.

Tulsa County says the woman, who had been beaten, strangled, and threatened, was able to escape her kidnapper when he fell asleep.

TCSO is now trying to locate Bobby Mann. They say he is a 53-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, and weighs 200 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies say he may be riding a red 10-speed bike that says “Specialized” in white lettering on the frame.

If you see him, call 911.









