Teen boy dies after shooting himself with officer’s gun

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (Kirk McCracken)
By Kirk McCracken

(KRMG doesn’t generally cover suicides but due to the circumstances surrounding this incident we have decided to share the information.)

SAND SPRINGS -- A teenage boy is dead after a shooting at the Tulsa Boys Home Tuesday morning in Sand Springs.

It is being reported that a 16-year old boy grabbed the gun of a police officer and shot himself during an archery class.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are working the incident but they don’t have any information at this time but will comment soon.

KRMG is currently working on the story and will have more details when they are available.

