Teen in critical condition after being shot at The Center of the Universe

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a juvenile is in the hospital after they were wounded in a shooting in downtown Tulsa overnight.

According to police, they responded to a shots fired call at The Center of the Universe near First and Boston around 1 a.m. but when they got there, no one had heard anything.

A short time later, police say they were notified about a shooting victim at a nearby hospital. Police said the victim is in critical condition.

TPD says witnesses at the hospital told police they were at The Center of Universe when an argument broke out and someone started shooting.

Police said they are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and have not named a suspect in the shooting.

