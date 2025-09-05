Teen dirt bike rider taunts police, flees, eventually taken into custody

A 15-year old driving recklessly on a dirt bike downtown led police on a chase that ended at the teenager’s house Wednesday evening.

Tulsa Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver had other plans and fled after making inappropriate hand gestures while taunting the police.

During the chase, officers noticed the bike did not have a tag or the proper registration, making it illegal for public roadways. At the time, a police helicopter was patrolling the area and focused in on the bike.

The teen driver rode to his house, pulled in to the garage, and shut the door. The suspect then ran out the back door but was apprehended without incident.

Since his parents weren’t home at the time he was taken to the Community Intervention Center.