The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl is dead after an SUV was struck by a train in Mayes County on Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl is dead after an SUV was struck by a train in Mayes County on Sunday.

OHP says the crash took place around 7:10 p.m. near West 430 Road and Highway 69, just south of Adair.

Troopers report the teenage driver of the SUV did not stop at a sign on West 430 Road and was hit by a train.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the SUV was transported to the hospital.

OHP says no one in the train was injured.