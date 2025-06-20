Teen shot early Friday morning in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was shot in North Tulsa Friday morning.

Just before 3:00 a.m., Tulsa Police responded to the Bradford Apartments near East 36th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd.

On the scene, police say they found 30-40 individuals, primarily teenagers, running and yelling in the area.

Witnesses told police that a van had driven by and someone started shooting.

Police say a 14-year-old returned to the scene with a single gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital, and he is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.