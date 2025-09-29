Teen still unaccounted for after Sapulpa shooting

SAPULPA -- Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for a teenager that shot at another teenager just as school was letting out Friday afternoon in Sapulpa.

Sapulpa Police Officer Troy Foreman told KRMG a 13-15 year old male approached a 17-year old male near the high school football stadium on Watchorn street. He asked the teen his name and then pulled out a gun and fired into the ground. Both teens ran and the police were notified.

The shooter is described as a 13-15 year old male with long blonde hair, grey shirt, and grey shorts. His hair could be worn in a ponytail.

The bullet was fired into the ground but did not strike anyone.

Sapulpa police began looking for the teen and knocked on doors in the surrounding neighborhoods to alert the home owners.

“We’re asking people to report any suspicious activity they see --backyards, front yards, whatever that’s in this area,” Foreman said Friday. “If you see anyone hiding in a backyard or shed, contact us.”

There are three schools near the incident: Holmes Park Elementary, the middle school and the high school, and none were put on lockdown because school had been let out for the day.

As of Monday, the teen has not been apprehended.